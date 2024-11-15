Las Vegas GP is already planning Max Verstappen's F1 title celebrations in case he wins

HQ

After a two week break, Formula 1 is returning for the last three race weekends: Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Next week, from November 22-24, drivers will head to Las Vegas, for the second ever Grand Prix in 'sin city', and with all eyes set on Max Verstappen.

Due to the 62 points he leads over Lando Norris, he is mathematically able to become World Champion in Las Vegas. However, Norris still has options to stop that from happening, at least one week longer. It wouldn't be enough to just finish ahead of Verstappen, there are other factors to take into account, but the possibility is still there.

But the truth is that there is a really good chance that Verstappen will win the World Championship, even if he doesn't win the GP (which he did win last year). And things are already in motion to host one of the largest and most memorable championship celebrations in Formula 1's 74 years of history.

Las Vegas GP and Red Bull are already planning the celebration

According to Motorsport, Las Vegas GP organisers and Red Bull are already in talks to kickstart celebrations in Las Vegas.

"I'm sure that we would be able to pull some ideas out of our hat, maybe pre-arrange some pretty exciting opportunities", Renee Wilm, Las Vegas GP's CEO, told the outlet, suggesting hotels like Wynn, Encore and Bellagio, "with those iconic fountains", could host the celebrations.

"To know that there is still so much on the line and that the championship is going to be up for grabs, and the fact you've had so many different drivers on the podium is itself creating a lot of excitement and buzz", she adds about the large crowds expected next week.

Verstappen, however, isn't keen on parties. This week he reacted to the announcement of a new event in London next February: "I hope to be sick".