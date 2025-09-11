Las Vegas Falcons rebrands to Riyadh Falcons and signs all-star player

HQ

To say that 2025 wasn't kind to the Las Vegas Falcons organisation in the Call of Duty League is perhaps an understatement. The team finished the regular season with 35 points to its name and a win rate of less than 10%, notching up an astoundingly poor three match wins and 28 match losses. Needless to say, this cannot happen again, and moves are already being made in an attempt to assure it won't.

For starters, the team has abandoned the glitz and glamour of Sin City to instead relocate to Saudi Arabia to become the Riyadh Falcons. The Saudi-owned team has revealed the change and new team branding, while noting that it is now "ready for the future."

Similarly, it has unveiled a new star-studded team, a roster that has even managed to pry one of the best players in the world from the grips of the Atlanta Faze.

Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson and Amer "Pred" Zulbeari, who remain with the team after joining last year, the Falcons are being bolstered by Saud "Exnid" Alotai (who is also a returning star albeit one who was benched following terrible team performance at the start of 2025), and the Faze's star boy McArthur "Cellium" Jovel.

Do you think this will be enough to turn around the Falcons and see them contend for trophies in the 2026 Call of Duty League?