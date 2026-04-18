Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks record as best paid WNBA player in history, first to earn over one million dollars

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A'ja Wilson, considered the best player in the WNBA, and one of the best female basketball players of all-time, has broken a new record: being the best paid WNBA player in history, one of the first to earn over one million dollars per season. Wilson, first pick in the 2018 draft, has won three WNBA titles with Las Vegas Aces (2022, 2023, and 2025), has been picked WNBA MVP four times, seven years in the WNBA All-Star, and countless other individual recognitions, as well as two gold Olympic medals (2020 and 2024).

As the 30th season of the WNBA approaches, beginning on May 9, Wilson has signed a new three-year deal with Las Vegas Aces: $4.7 million with maximum raises. She goes from earning $200,000 in 2025 to $1.4 million in 2026, the maximum allowed by the current collective bargaining agreement, according to EFE.

Salaries will grow across the board as the WNBA's salary cap goes from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7.5 million in 2026, and players will get 20% of revenue of the league. Around 20 players will earn over one million per year, with some also perceiving the "supermax" deal of 1.4 million like Kelsey Mitchell from Indiana Fever, but Wilson is the only one with a contract over one year.

The WNBA draft took place this week, historic for Spain with three players (including the third and seventh pick). The first pick, Azzi Fudd, will earn $500,000 this season at the Dallas Wings, while last year's top pick, Paige Buecker, earned $80,000 last season.

"The past 30 years have been about building the foundation. The next 30 are about scaling the game, unlocking what's possible for the entirety of women's basketball and women's sports", said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said this is a pivotal point, as she revealed future plans to include preseason games to be played internationally.