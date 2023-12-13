Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb joins Midwest Games

HQ

Back in July, we reported that Larry Hryb, better known by his moniker Major Nelson, had left Microsoft after a 20 year long career in the Xbox team. At the time, he only revealed that he was going to "work on the next chapter" in his life, and now we know what this is.

Hryb has joined the recently started Midwest Games, an organization dedicated to "creating opportunities for the abundant talent across the Midwest and other underrepresented regions" in the US, which is located in Green Bay (Wisconsin) and has funding from the football team Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. His new title is communications advisor, and he says:

"Great ideas and games can come from anywhere. That's why I'm thrilled to be part of the Midwest Games team, which is dedicated to helping creators in new areas of the country realize their dreams. I'm excited to work with a team that shares my passion for innovation and creativity."

Sounds like a great role for Major Nelson who is a known fan of creative indie titles, and the fact that Microsoft's money it still involved to some extent hopefully means we eventually will see some Midwestern love on consoles as well.