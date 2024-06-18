Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has joined Unity

HQ

After Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb left the Xbox team last year after nearly two decades as director of programming, we've been looking forward to seeing what he'll do next. And now he lets us know via Threads, writing:

"I am thrilled to announce that I'm joining the Community team at @unity! Building on my long history as a developer advocate at @Xbox, I'm excited to collaborate again with developers, harnessing our collective creativity to shape the future of real-time gaming and experiences."

In a longer post on LinkedIn, he explains how he sees his new role:

"I am eager to collaborate with the talented developers and creators who use Unity's tools to bring their visions to life. Together, we'll continue to transform the way stories are told and experiences are shared. I step into this new role with a heart full of memories and a spirit charged by the possibilities ahead.

To all the developers I've worked with: your ingenuity has been my inspiration. To the community that has supported me: your enthusiasm has been my driving force.

And to Unity: let's make magic happen."

We hope that Hryb can bring new blood, renewed energy and fresh ideas to Unity, which has been plagued with problems lately. Last year, the CEO John Riccitiello resigned after an unimaginable misstep with a new set of rules that pissed off every Unity user, and as recently as January they fired 25% of the staff.

Fingers crossed Hryb, good luck.