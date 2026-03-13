Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has joined joined the team behind Commodore 64 Ultimate

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Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Xbox veteran Larry Hryb - perhaps best known by his Xbox Gamertag, Major Nelson - wanted to get in touch with the new Xbox head, Asha Sharma. Hryb got his wish, and the two met shortly thereafter.

We don't know exactly what the meeting was about or what came of it, but for those who were hoping that Hryb was on his way back to the Xbox division (something he has said he's open to), we don't have the most encouraging news. After being laid off earlier this year from the game engine company Unity, he has now instead joined the team behind Commodore 64 Ultimate in the role of community development advisor.

This is a new version of the classic gaming computer we've previously written about, and on its official website, Commodore International Corporation writes:

"For decades, fans continued to preserve its legacy by organizing events, building new hardware and software projects, and keeping the spirit of Commodore alive. As the brand looks toward its next chapter, Hryb will help the company strengthen those existing relationships while helping introduce Commodore to a new generation of creators, developers, and enthusiasts."

Hryb himself has also commented on his new role, saying:

"I've always believed the best thing a company can do is partner with its community. Commodore's community didn't wait around — they built something remarkable on their own. Now we get to build together."

The plan is for him to "guide initiatives on community engagement strategies, events, developer outreach, and programs that connect Commodore's legacy with modern technology and creativity." The Commodore 64 Ultimate has received excellent reviews, and hopefully Hryb will be able to foster a strong and vibrant community with a bright future ahead, so we can see more similar products in the future as well.