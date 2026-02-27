Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb and the new Xbox boss had a meeting this week

HQ

Many people were hopeful when it was reported the other day that one of the true Xbox veterans wanted to get in touch with the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma. We're talking about Larry Hryb (probably best known by his Gamertag Major Nelson), who was the public face of the Xbox team and ultimately responsible for the community side of things - and who worked with Xbox for around 20 years before leaving Microsoft and getting a job with game engine company Unity.

But he was recently laid off, and when Sharma's new leadership position was revealed, he wrote on social media: "Hey - @asha_shar let me know if you want to chat. 💚"

And... apparently she did. On Thursday, Hryb shared a sweet photo of himself and Sharma on Bluesky, writing: "Had a great meeting with the new CEO of @xbox.com this week." Of course, we don't know what the duo talked about, but he took the opportunity the day before yesterday to confirm on Reddit that he is not ruling out a return to the green team: "I will never say never."

In short, it doesn't seem impossible that this Xbox veteran is on his way back in some capacity, because Sharma is presumably a very busy woman right now, and it seems unlikely that she would give him the time for a meeting during her first week on the job, and at the same time allow this to be revealed on social media.

How do you interpret this, and do you hope that Larry Hryb will become Major Nelson again?