Larry Ellison surpasses Elon Musk as world's richest man

Earlier today, we got news that Elon Musk could soon lose his title as the world's richest person to this man. Now, it's official. Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk at the top of the global rich list after Oracle shares climbed sharply in early trading. The company, co-founded by Ellison, delivered stronger-than-expected results that pushed its market value to unprecedented levels, lifting Ellison's fortune just above Musk's. Oracle's rally marks the largest single-day gain in its history and highlights the growing demand for its cloud services driven by artificial intelligence. While Ellison and Musk maintain close personal and business ties, this latest shift underscores how investor appetite for AI infrastructure is now redefining wealth at the very highest level. Of course, if you want to learn more info, you can check out our previous post about this matter. Go!