Baldur's Gate III

Larian's Swen Vincke explains why we don't want subscriptions to dominate gaming

"Whatever the future of games looks like, content will always be king."

Responding to recent claims made by Ubisoft executive Philippe Tremblay about gamers needing to get used to not owning their games, Larian CEO Swen Vincke has stepped in to add his two cents on the matter.

In a Twitter/X thread, it's clear that to Vincke, the future of the industry is not going to be bright if it becomes dominated by a subscription monopoly. "It's going to be a lot harder to get good content if subscription becomes the dominant model and a select group gets to decide what goes to market and what not," he writes. "Direct from developer to players is the way."

Vincke goes onto explain that if subscriptions become the norm, then games will become much more of a cost/benefit analysis than they already are. Vincke also makes the point that getting discovered in a sea of subscription titles will be even harder than it is today. It's entirely possible that in a subscription-only world, we wouldn't see something like a Baldur's Gate III, at least by Vincke's thinking.

Do you agree with Swen Vincke?

Baldur's Gate III

