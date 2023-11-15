Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Larian's next game after Baldur's Gate III will push a lot of boundaries

Larian CEO Swen Vincke said that the success of the CRPG will give them a lot of confidence.

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is a mammoth of 2023. Already, it swept the Golden Joystick awards and next month it is expected to come home with a few trophies from The Game Awards as well. Larian Studios CEO and the game's director Swen Vincke took to Twitter/X recently to talk about the developer's next project after basking in the nominations at The Game Awards.

"This is a real honor," Vincke writes. "Especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little "niche rpg" make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I'm very excited about it."

We already know that Larian's next game won't be as massive as Baldur's Gate III, but that doesn't mean it can't take a few lessons from it. Player choice is a big reason why Baldur's Gate III works so well, and hopefully that can translate to whatever the studio works on next. Strong character writing and great combat variety also made that game a big hit, and these can translate well even without a huge scale.

