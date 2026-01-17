Larian's Divinity will keep us from save scumming by making failure too interesting

HQ

In case you're not aware, save scumming is an act in a game where a player goes back to a previous save file in order to avoid a mistake or failure. Baldur's Gate III saw a lot of people save scumming, as they went about making their perfect playthroughs and re-rolling saves so they could keep everyone alive and happy.

Baldur's Gate III's lead writer wants Larian's next game to avoid that by making the game interesting no matter if you succeed or fail on your intended path. In a Reddit AMA as caught by PC Gamer, Adam Smith revealed there will be at least a couple of scenarios in which failure is more interesting than success.

"Our ambition is certainly to make failure more interesting," Smith explained. "There are already a couple of situations in the game where I think the most exciting⁠—and extensive⁠—outcome comes from 'failure', but you'll be the judge of how well we do."

There will still be players who'd rather not take an L in their gameplay, but for those that like the idea of flying by the seat of their pants through their first run, this should be a great way to keep all the paths before you interesting.