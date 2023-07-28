Larian will return to Divinity after Baldur's Gate III

HQ

Larian boss Swen Vincke has confirmed that following Baldur's Gate III, the studio will continue to work on Divinity games.

"[Divinity is] our own universe we built, so we're definitely gonna get back there at some point," he told IGN. "We'll first finish [Baldur's Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also. You're seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You're getting the best of them and their craft into this game."

A lot of fans will be glad to hear this, especially with so many still fond of Divinity: Original Sin II. There's a lot still left to do with the Divinity series and so hopefully once the work is finished on this epic RPG that is Baldur's Gate III, Larian will head back to what put it on the map.