Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Larian will return to Divinity after Baldur's Gate III

Despite having a huge new project right before it, Larian can't help but think about the future of another franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Larian boss Swen Vincke has confirmed that following Baldur's Gate III, the studio will continue to work on Divinity games.

"[Divinity is] our own universe we built, so we're definitely gonna get back there at some point," he told IGN. "We'll first finish [Baldur's Gate 3] now, and then take a break, because we will need to refresh ourselves creatively also. You're seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You're getting the best of them and their craft into this game."

A lot of fans will be glad to hear this, especially with so many still fond of Divinity: Original Sin II. There's a lot still left to do with the Divinity series and so hopefully once the work is finished on this epic RPG that is Baldur's Gate III, Larian will head back to what put it on the map.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts



Loading next content