Baldur's Gate III

Larian was worried Baldur's Gate III would get 6 out of 10 reviews

The developers thought the game's bugs would weigh it down.

HQ

Baldur's Gate III is not only one of the most popular games of the year, but it has also reached the top Metacritic score of 2023 as well. It might go down as one of the best RPGs of all-time, but Larian was slightly concerned it wouldn't be received so well.

Speaking on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Larian CEO Swen Vincke spoke about the fears that crept up in the company before launch.

"We were worried it was going to score 6/10, 7/10, there's going to be a bug, something's going to happen, it's going to break down, everyone's going to hate it. So that was literally our mentality going in, knowing that the content was good."

"But we were afraid of that, that was the thing that frightened us the most. Because it's a very big game, and so we know that stuff can go wrong. Although the game usually has a way of settling back on its feet. So we didn't expect it to go this well, we didn't expect that players were going to react so strongly to it."

There are some bugs in Baldur's Gate III, but it seems the content that Larian was confident in was more than enough to paint over these slight cracks. With each new patch that comes to the game as well, it just gets better and better.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



