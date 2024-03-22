Larian Studios won't make Baldur's Gate IV

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has so much content that we assume some of you have played it for hundreds of hours, and still aren't finished. Others have completed the game, but starts to feel that they would like a new expansion, and are already dreaming about Baldur's Gate IV.

But while we're fairly certain that game will arrive eventually, we have some really bad news for you. Despite making one of the best selling and critically acclaimed titles of 2023, Larian Studios is getting ready to move away from Dungeons & Dragons altogether. This was revealed during a Game Developers Conference (GDC) panel where Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke had the equally sad and surprising news that they won't develop either DLC or a sequel to the GOTY winner of 2023.

What they will do next remains to be seen, but the studio's previously biggest franchise was Divinity, and perhaps they would like to return to it eventually - or create something brand new. Either way, we're officially already interested, even if we have to admit it feels borderline tragedy that they won't deliver another Baldur's Gate.

Thanks IGN