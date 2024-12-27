Larian Studios teases their next game in Christmas greeting

HQ

Larian Studios, creators of last year's massive success Baldur's Gate III, have made a Christmas greeting from all their studios in Dublin, Kuala-Lumpur, Warsaw, Barcelona, Ghent, Guildford and Quebec.

At the same time, Aoife Wilson, Senior Communications Developer at Larian starts teasing their next game, before CEO Swen Vincke tackles her off screen and says:

"Oh no, you don't! No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Sorry, sorry about that. No, this thing, it needs a lot more time in the oven. By the time it's going to be finished, it's going to be so big! For the time being you're going to have to wait."

It's early days for Larian to start teasing their next game, but as they make clear in this humorous video, we shouldn't expect anything new from that project for quite some time.

Swen Vincke delivered one of the most perfect and apt speeches at this year's The Game Awards when he presented the winner of the Game of the Year award. Watch his speech below: