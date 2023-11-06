Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Larian Studios shoots down rumour about Baldur's Gate III release date for Xbox

The studio says the rumour shouldn't be trusted, adding that "we'll work on it until we're happy to release it".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There has been a lot of talk about the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III (currently available for PC and PlayStation 5) during the last few days, after eXputer claimed they have sources that says the game will arrive on December 6. Not everyone is convinced about this date though, with one of the sceptics being Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse, who really should know a thing or two about this.

He commented the rumour on X and just wrote "News to me", and followed up his post explaining that the studio doesn't have a date yet, but "plan is still before the end of the year". He also said that "we want a really good version that Xbox fans deserve".

So it could very well end up being December 6, but pretty much any other date is also just as plausible.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content