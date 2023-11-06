Larian Studios shoots down rumor about Baldur's Gate III release date for Xbox

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III (currently available for PC and PlayStation 5) during the last few days, after eXputer claimed they have sources that says the game will arrive on December 6. Not everyone is convinced about this date though, with one of the skeptics being Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse, who really should know a thing or two about this.

He commented the rumor on X and just wrote "News to me", and followed up his post explaining that the studio doesn't have a date yet, but "plan is still before the end of the year". He also said that "we want a really good version that Xbox fans deserve".

So it could very well end up being December 6, but pretty much any other date is also just as plausible.