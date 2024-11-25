English
Baldur's Gate III

Larian Studios raked in €249 million in profit in 2023

That's pre-tax, but still an incredibly impressive figure.

HQ

We might be more than a year removed from Baldur's Gate III now, but we're still seeing some of the effects of its outlandish successes. We know that the game has sold millions upon millions of copies, but just how much profit does that churn out for a studio like Larian?

Well, as per The Irish Independent, Larian Studios has amassed €249 million of pre-tax profit in 2023. As revenue is run through its Dublin arm (although there are studios in Warsaw, Quebec, and Ghent), the figure comes through the Irish branch of the studio.

Larian Studios actually lost money in 2022, so it goes to show that long-term investments can pay off. All eyes are on Larian to see what they'll do next, and while we're not fully sure on what is coming from the studio, we know it's not Baldur's Gate 4.

Baldur's Gate III

