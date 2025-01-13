English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Larian Studios officially moves on from Baldur's Gate III

Farewell, Faerun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After years of development, eight hefty post-launch patches, and plenty more, Larian Studios is officially closing the book on Baldur's Gate III. The game that made Larian a household name within gaming won't be getting any major DLC, a sequel, or anything more from the developer besides a few minor bug fixes and attention here and there.

In a statement to Videogamer, Larian confirmed that now "Swen and the team['s]... full attention is focused on crafting their next title." The developer will also be moving to a "media blackout" in the near future, meaning we likely won't hear anything from them for quite some time.

Larian's next game is likely to be many, many years away. As Baldur's Gate III took six or so years to make, we'll be lucky if we see a release before 2030 for the studio's next title, whatever it may be. Rumours of a space opera hang in the stars, but we really won't know until that Larian logo flashes up on our screens again. When it does, though, you can be sure there will be millions of eyes waiting to see what the studio has been cooking.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content