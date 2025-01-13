Larian Studios officially moves on from Baldur's Gate III

HQ

After years of development, eight hefty post-launch patches, and plenty more, Larian Studios is officially closing the book on Baldur's Gate III. The game that made Larian a household name within gaming won't be getting any major DLC, a sequel, or anything more from the developer besides a few minor bug fixes and attention here and there.

In a statement to Videogamer, Larian confirmed that now "Swen and the team['s]... full attention is focused on crafting their next title." The developer will also be moving to a "media blackout" in the near future, meaning we likely won't hear anything from them for quite some time.

Larian's next game is likely to be many, many years away. As Baldur's Gate III took six or so years to make, we'll be lucky if we see a release before 2030 for the studio's next title, whatever it may be. Rumours of a space opera hang in the stars, but we really won't know until that Larian logo flashes up on our screens again. When it does, though, you can be sure there will be millions of eyes waiting to see what the studio has been cooking.