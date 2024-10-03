Larian Studios' next title might not be released before 2029

HQ

We're not going to hide the fact that we're having a bit of Baldur's Gate III jitters, even though we've played it several times since its release just over a year ago. Larian Studios' role-playing game was so terribly good and innovative, that we really, really want more.

We know they won't be making Baldur's Gate IV next, of course, but we're obviously looking forward to their next project regardless - though apparently we'll have to wait for it. A long time.

Speaking at the SEA Game Awards 2024, where Larian boss Swen Vincke was on hand to accept an award, he said:

"We need to work hard on the next game so we can be back here in five years."

In other words, 2029. When IGN confronted him with the quote afterwards, he backpedaled a bit, although he seemed to imply that we might have to wait even longer for whatever they're working on next:

"I knew you'd pick up on that. It was just a joke. I don't know, we'll release it when it's ready. They're big games and it takes time, so don't hold us to a date."

So in short, don't get your hopes up for their next title until PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next have launched, chances are you'll be disappointed.