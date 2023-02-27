Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III in development

HQ

When Baldur's Gate III popped up during the State of Play broadcast last week, and was subsequently revealed to be coming to PlayStation 5, many wondered if Larian Studios had signed some form of exclusivity deal with Sony to bring the game solely to PS5 on console.

The developer has since clarified this announcement by also confirming that it does have an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III in the works, and that it has not entered into any exclusive deals in regards to the game.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Larian stated:

"Following yesterday's PS5 and release date announcement, we've clarified that right now, we're planning to release Baldur's Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW and PS5. That said, we have no exclusivity for which platforms we can bring BG3 to, or when, and will announce support for additional platforms if and when we're ready."

It continues: "We're seeing a lot of varied interpretations of what that means, so we wanted to clarify further. We've had an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 in development for some time now. We've run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox port that have stopped us feeling 100% confident in announcing it until we're certain we've found the right solutions - specifically, we've been unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X and S, which is a requirement for us to ship."

So long story short, if you've been looking forward to playing Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series consoles, you will be able to do so, it just might be coming later than the PC and PS5 editions of the game.