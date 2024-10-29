Larian Studios' director of publishing is full of praise for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

HQ

Yesterday we published our review of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, written by our Danish colleagues, who were very impressed and said that Bioware is back in business again after a tough decade.

It seems that, with a few exceptions, the title has received consistently positive reviews, and now it's time for someone who really knows their role-playing games to weigh in. Specifically, Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse, writing via social media:

"I've been playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard in complete secrecy (behind my backpack at the office in front of a giant window, in the kitchen). From me, you may be wondering "is this a game compatible with my experience during BG3" so I'll tackle it from that perspective.

The answer is yes. It is to a heavy, 9 season long show what a well-made, character driven, binge-worthy Netflix series is.

It has a good sense of propulsion and forward momentum. The combat system is honestly brilliant (to me, a mix of Xenoblade & Hogwarts which is giga-brain genius). It knows when it needs a tentpole narrative moment, and it knows when to let you toy around with your class and exploit some of its stronger elements."

Impressive, but he wasn't actually finished with the praise, and later added:

"More importantly, to me, it feels like the first Dragon Age game that truly knows what it wants to be.

In short, if you want some character driven romping with a strong combat system in a universe you know, love, or have heard of, it is much better than the average action game, and much less heavy than the gargantuan RPGs that may intimidate at times. In a word, it's fun!"

Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate III last year, which won Game of the Year in tons of places, so they certainly know a thing or two about what a good role-playing game looks like.

How do you feel about it? Will you play Dragon Age: The Veilguard?