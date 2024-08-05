Larian Studios did so much in Baldur's Gate III it's a struggle to come up with something new

HQ

Following the success of Baldur's Gate III, a lot of RPG players are super stoked to see what Larian Studios is working on next. Even if it's not Baldur's Gate IV, the studio is still a trusted hand at this point, and with two more RPGs on the way, there's a lot to look forward to.

According to Larian's writing director Adam Smith (thanks, PCGamer), there's just one small problem with the new games, and that it feels at times like Larian has done a lot of things before.

"One of the biggest problems we have now is that whenever we're talking about things, we say we did that in BG3," Smith said. "Have they already seen this pattern? Have they already used these verbs in this order? Have they already had this emotional arc? So you're constantly trying to make sure that they're getting a new experience, and you're not just repeating yourself, and you're not just giving them content for the sake of content."

Larian's older games were also rather sizeable, so it might be the case that some ground will have to be trod on again, but it's good to know that the developer is doing everything it can to give players a fresh experience.