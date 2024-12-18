Larian Studios developer warns of increasing divisions in the games industry: Us vs. them mentality threatens creativity

HQ

Michael Douse, Head of Publishing at Larian Studios, expresses concern about the growing divisions in the games industry. He believes that the increasing polarization between different game genres and business models risks creating an "us versus them" mentality among both developers and players. In several posts on X, Douse spoke openly about his thoughts on the subject, including:

"2025 (and beyond) is going to be an extremely tough time to ship a game, with division spilling into everything. I have one practical piece of advice that may to some seem controversial, but it's crucial: anticipate, don't ignore, or ridicule, or stoke. Figure it out,"

Douse went on to explain how it is no longer possible to satisfy all camps and that the increased focus on the individual and their opinions has created "a world full of assholes."

"I think the increasing obsession individualism has created a world where everyone is defending their corner, believing they are right. It has increased the perception of "otherness" and everyone basically wants to find an echo-chamber to feel safe in, which I can understand (for both good and bad reasons, I'm not judging anyone)"

"This is now the reality. In an industry where high risk = pleasing everyone, it is basically antithetical to success. I also believe in individualism (be whoever you want to be, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone else), but division has created a world of assholes"

Douse emphasizes the importance of diversity in game development and calls for mutual respect and understanding between different stakeholders, highlighting Baldur's Gate 3 as an example of a game that defies normal conventions and shows the value of daring to experiment.

What do you think about what Douse has to say, do you agree with his arguments?