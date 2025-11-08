Larian Studios defends Valve: Steam's success is deserved
While many accuse Valve of monopolizing the PC gaming market, others argue that Steam's dominance is simply the result of doing things right.
When it comes to satisfied and loyal customers, few companies in the gaming world can measure up to Valve - whom despite competition from Epic Games Store, Origin, GOG, and Ubisoft Connect, Steam continues to dominate. But this has also come at a price, with some people accusing Valve and Steam of running a monopoly. Where a recent survey among industry leaders revealed that many consider their advantage unfair.
But others tell a different story, among them Larian Studios - who worked on Baldur's Gate III. According to Michael Douse, one of the heads at the studio, the secret behind their success is simple. Steam just isn't a crap service. On X, he wrote:
"It's almost as if it isn't providing a shit service defined by public shareholder KPIs"
The post came as a response to the news that 72% of executives in the gaming industry believe Steam is running a monopoly. And Douse's words hit the mark, as the general consensus is that Valve offers a stable and reliable service. And actually treats its users like customers.
Do you agree with what Douse says? And what are your personal thoughts on Steam? Good or bad?