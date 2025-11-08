Larian Studios defends Valve: Steam's success is deserved

HQ

When it comes to satisfied and loyal customers, few companies in the gaming world can measure up to Valve - whom despite competition from Epic Games Store, Origin, GOG, and Ubisoft Connect, Steam continues to dominate. But this has also come at a price, with some people accusing Valve and Steam of running a monopoly. Where a recent survey among industry leaders revealed that many consider their advantage unfair.

But others tell a different story, among them Larian Studios - who worked on Baldur's Gate III. According to Michael Douse, one of the heads at the studio, the secret behind their success is simple. Steam just isn't a crap service. On X, he wrote:

"It's almost as if it isn't providing a shit service defined by public shareholder KPIs"

The post came as a response to the news that 72% of executives in the gaming industry believe Steam is running a monopoly. And Douse's words hit the mark, as the general consensus is that Valve offers a stable and reliable service. And actually treats its users like customers.

Do you agree with what Douse says? And what are your personal thoughts on Steam? Good or bad?