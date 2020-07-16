Larian Studios brings new Baldur's Gate III dev update

You're watching Advertisements

Baldur's Gate III is the long-awaited, much-anticipated third instalment in the Baldur's Gate franchise and, as you most likely know by now if you're a fan of RPGs, developer Larian Studios (the studio behind the phenomenal Divinity series) grabbed the development torch of the long-dormant franchise. The title deploys fifth-edition Dungeons & Dragons rules and this has quite the impact on how a variety of mechanics work.

In a recent developer update, Larian Studios explains a bit regarding combat, stealth, the initiative rolls and combat turns and you can read the entire dev update via this link.

Are you excited to play Baldur's Gate III?