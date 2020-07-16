LIVE

Baldur's Gate III

Larian Studios brings new Baldur's Gate III dev update

Developer Larian Studios has published a new developer update detailing where in development combat and stealth elements are.

Baldur's Gate III is the long-awaited, much-anticipated third instalment in the Baldur's Gate franchise and, as you most likely know by now if you're a fan of RPGs, developer Larian Studios (the studio behind the phenomenal Divinity series) grabbed the development torch of the long-dormant franchise. The title deploys fifth-edition Dungeons & Dragons rules and this has quite the impact on how a variety of mechanics work.

In a recent developer update, Larian Studios explains a bit regarding combat, stealth, the initiative rolls and combat turns and you can read the entire dev update via this link.

Are you excited to play Baldur's Gate III?

Baldur's Gate III

