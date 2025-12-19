Larian promises an AMA to clear up AI usage in the new year

HQ

You mention AI once and suddenly everyone's calling for your head. Swen Vincke, CEO at Baldur's Gate III and Divinity maker Larian Studios has found himself in hot water after a Bloomberg interview which revealed the team is allegedly "pushing hard" into AI.

Vincke on Twitter/X specified that the team is using AI at Larian, but isn't replacing artists. You can read that whole debacle here, but it seems the controversy is still lingering around the studio like a bad smell. In another post, Vincke has again decided to clarify Larian's relationship with AI and the use of new technologies.

"Larian's DNA is agency. Everything we work towards is to the benefit of our teams, games, and players. A better work day, and a better game. Our successes come from empowering people to work in their own way and bring the best out of their skill & craft, so that we can make the best RPGs we can possibly make," he writes. "In that context, it would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies. However, our processes are always evolving, and where they are not efficient or fail to align with who we are, we will make changes."

An AMA will be held, featuring different departments showing how new technologies will be used for Divinity and other future projects. This will be held in the new year, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.