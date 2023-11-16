Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Larian opens pre-orders for the spectacular physical Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series, PS5 and PC

Includes the game (on multiple discs), a special box, a map and the game's soundtrack, among other things, and will ship in early 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It looked like the announcement was coming at the Game Awards ceremony, but the shop on the Larian Studios website has already unveiled the surprise we've all been waiting for: Baldur's Gate III will have a physical edition in early 2024, and this Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order on PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, and is packed with deluxe content.

Baldur's Gate III Deluxe Edition will include the game on physical media (3 discs in the Xbox Series edition, 2 on PS5, game key on PC), the soundtrack on 3 CDs, a poster, a map of the Sword Coast, two fabric patches, 32 stickers and a special edition box to keep alongside the special editions of Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2. It will also include a lot of digital content with items to help you through the first few hours of gameplay.

This physical edition has no release date, but according to Larian's website, it can be pre-ordered now at a price of 79.99 euros (tax included), and shipments will start in the first quarter of 2024.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content