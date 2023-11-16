Larian opens pre-orders for the spectacular physical Deluxe Edition of Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series, PS5 and PC

HQ

It looked like the announcement was coming at the Game Awards ceremony, but the shop on the Larian Studios website has already unveiled the surprise we've all been waiting for: Baldur's Gate III will have a physical edition in early 2024, and this Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order on PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, and is packed with deluxe content.

Baldur's Gate III Deluxe Edition will include the game on physical media (3 discs in the Xbox Series edition, 2 on PS5, game key on PC), the soundtrack on 3 CDs, a poster, a map of the Sword Coast, two fabric patches, 32 stickers and a special edition box to keep alongside the special editions of Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2. It will also include a lot of digital content with items to help you through the first few hours of gameplay.

This physical edition has no release date, but according to Larian's website, it can be pre-ordered now at a price of 79.99 euros (tax included), and shipments will start in the first quarter of 2024.