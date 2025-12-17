Larian making big push into AI, but don't expect any AI-generated content in Divinity

HQ

We're not sure anyone expected this swing. Larian, the studio known for promoting the work of people in games and celebrating their achievements, appears to be pushing towards the use of generative AI in a big way.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has been leading the studio more towards the usage of AI. But, it's worth noting that he's said the new technology hasn't led to any big gains in efficiency, nor will it be used in the content of its upcoming game Divinity.

"Everything is human actors; we're writing everything ourselves," Vincke said, adding that AI tools are used for exploring ideas, PowerPoint presentations, concept art and more. While we're on the topic of concept art, it seems that small line has been taken out of context, at least that's what Vincke himself outlined on Twitter/X.

"Holy fuck guys we're not "pushing hard" for or replacing concept artists with AI," he wrote, adding that he's proud of the work of the studio's 23 concept artists and does not use AI to develop concept art. "We use AI tools to explore references, just like we use google and art books. At the very early ideation stages we use it as a rough outline for composition which we replace with original concept art. There is no comparison," he explained.

Still, the AI inclusion at Larian hasn't gone down a treat with everyone. There was some pushback, but Vincke believes that the resistance has subsided. "I think at this point everyone at the company is more or less OK with the way we're using it," he said.