Larian is already planning future DLC for Baldur's Gate III

Now that Larian's success with Baldur's Gate III is more than proven, the studio is planning to not only keep updating and polishing the game with bug fixes and performance patches (and also prepare the console versions). No, now they plan to go even further.

Larian' Senior product manager Tom Butler said in an interview with IGN that, in addition to working on those fronts, the team will take a break and then decide how to move forward. "But at the moment, we do have some serious conversations about it. We want to do more. We don't know what yet. A future DLC would certainly be a welcome option, as the fantasy universe of Forgotten Realms and the Sword Coast offers endless possibilities.

The second major bug fix patch is "just around the corner," according to Butler, and "features major performance improvements, many new tweaks and changes, and begins our journey incorporating commentary into Origin's character epilogues, among other important things. More details coming soon".

