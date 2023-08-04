Larian gives it's solution to the game saving bug in Baldur's gate III

HQ

The gaming community has been out in force since yesterday afternoonto try out Larian Studios' long-awaited 1.0 version of the great RPG. Baldur's Gate III is finally complete, but it seems that some players have encountered an awkward bug when trying to save a game on the Sword Coast.

According to the solution provided by Larian on their official website, the problem may be due to the way save files are generated and the "funnel" of programs such as Avast or BitDefender. To solve them, the first thing to do is to set the game as a secure connection, and then clear the cache to avoid problems.

Another possible cause could be cloud saves on Steam or GOG. The solution would be to disable the cloud save and run the game from the computer's launcher with administrator permissions.

It seems that these fixes are temporary until the team patches the problem. Anyway, in case my rudimentary explanations are a bit confusing, you can find Larian's help text here</a>.