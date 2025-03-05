Largest theme park in Wales closes permanently after declining number of visitors

HQ

Oakwood Theme Park, Wales' largest theme park, has surprisingly closed its doors. It will not open for the 2025 season, and unless a miracle happens, it will never open again. Oakwood, located in Pembrokeshire, was home of six roller coasters, including the iconic Megafobia wooden coaster, and was an iconic park in Wales, welcoming millions of visitors since 1987. But recently, not enough.

In a statement, they cited declining numbers of visitors, making further investment unsustainable. "We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness", they said.

Owners Aspro Park, who invested £25M rescuing the park from closure in 2008 -four years after an accident with the dead of a teenager- said that they cannont invest any longer in the park, as there is no guarantees the park will end up turning a profit. "In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction", Aspro Parks said.

There is no word on whether the park will be demolished, but there's also little to no hope that the park will be able to reopen in the coming years. The closure has left roller coaster enthusiasts in Wales and the UK devastated, and local residents at Pembrokeshire feat the negative consecuences the closure of the theme park will have on local economy.

