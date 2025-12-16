Largest Tetris game ever created used 4000 drones

HQ

At the Red Bull Tetris World Final, the night's sky lit up as thousands of drones took to the air to recreate the game's shape, allowing players to look up at the massive display and move pieces as if they were playing on their Game Boy or other device.

This display in Dubai is the largest Tetris game ever created, using 2,800 drones to form the shapes of the classic Tetris pieces, with more drones keeping the game's logo, score, and time on display throughout. Champions from 60 countries competed, with the winner being 19-year-old Turkish student Fehmi Atalar, winning with a whopping 168,566 points.

This game also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Tetris, an event that has great meaning to gamers across the globe. If you want to hear more about the creation of Tetris and what it means today, we spoke with the game's creators in an exclusive interview you can watch down below:

