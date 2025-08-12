Largest Gamescom ever set to take over Cologne next week

HQ

This year's Gamescom is on track to become the largest in the event's history. Organisers have confirmed that the show, taking place in Cologne next week, will host over 1,500 exhibitors from 72 countries — more than ever before. Visitors can expect to explore a staggering 233,000 square metres of exhibition space, 3,000 more than the previous record.

Another major change is that Opening Night Live will, for the first time, be held in Hall 1, offering seating for 5,000 attendees and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The show, once again hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicks off on August 19 and will include fresh looks at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Several industry heavyweights will be in attendance, including Nintendo, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Ubisoft, and Sega. This underscores the growing significance of Gamescom, something Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse highlighted in a statement:

"We are investing in a targeted fashion in expansion, infrastructure, and continuing development in order to further reinforce the economic success of our exhibitors. The growth to 233,000 square meters of area and the record registration numbers confirm the sustained success of the hybrid event concept. Together we can already look forward to unprecedented variety."

Looking forward to this year's Gamescom?