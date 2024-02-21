Lara Croft's appearance might change for the next Tomb Raider

HQ

Last week we got a first impression of what Lara Croft will look like in her next action-adventure. But far from everyone was impressed, and there were complaints on gaming forums and social media.

When Spanish outlet Vandal asked for a comment on the matter from Crystal Dynamics, the studio said that it is by no means certain that this is what she will look like in the next game, calling it a "unified vision", a term they also used in the X-post where she was originally shown. The studio says they are not ready to show the game yet, but don't expect Lara Croft to necessarily look like she does in the picture.

Is this good or bad news, what do you think?