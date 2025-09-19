Lara Croft returns in new Tomb Raider comic series from Dark Horse

HQ

The future is looking rather bright for Tomb Raider fans, as not only is the second season of the Netflix animated series on its way, but a live-action series is soon coming to Prime Video with Sophie Turner becoming Lara Croft, and a new game is in development, even if we haven't heard anything of substance about it for a good while. Still, now we can add to this with a new comic series from Dark Horse that takes the iconic adventurer on a journey all around the world.

Known as Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts, this is a four-part miniseries that sees Lara having to question what is and isn't important in her life, all following Croft Manor being burned to the ground.

The full synopsis for the series explains: "When Croft Manor goes up in flames, it forces Lara to take stock of her life and figure out what is important to her. But a confrontation with a mysterious foe who has gotten their hands on a dangerous and familiar artifact launches Lara into a cross-continental journey, doing what she does best: raiding tombs and questing for legendary relics."

The comic series will begin rather soon, as the first issue will debut on January 14, 2026, with the other three instalments expected to follow in 2026.

