Lara Croft makes her grand return at The Game Awards

HQ

Oh, Geoff, you love spoiling surprises so people will tune in, don't you? Not that we mind, of course, as it lets us prepare ahead of time for some of the biggest reveals of The Game Awards. Recently, we were told that the new Tomb Raider would get an update at the event coming up this Thursday (or in the wee hours of Friday if you live across the pond).

First revealed via The Game Awards' official Fortnite map and then confirmed on Geoff Keighley's Twitter/X account, Lara Croft will be making her grand return at The Game Awards. Geoff says we'll be getting a "look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises," but doesn't give away anymore details.

Will this be a cinematic trailer for the new game? Gameplay, even? Hard to say. We don't know what's going on over at Crystal Dynamics, but not a lot of it has been great. The studio has faced three rounds of layoffs this year alone, so it's hard to pinpoint how far along Lara's new adventure should be. At least we're likely to have a more concrete idea of the game in a few days.