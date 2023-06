HQ

Fall Guys is about to get reinforcement from one of the greatest video game heroines of all time. In a very short trailer, we get to see the Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft trying to reach the crown.

Lara's design looks to be inspired mainly by her older adventures, and she can seemingly form finger guns with her hands (this is a very family friendly game). No release date is revealed though, but we're promised it will be "soon".

How often do you play Fall Guys yourself these days?