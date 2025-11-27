Lara Croft dubbed "best-selling video game heroine" by Guinness World Records

HQ

Lara Croft continues to be a defining and record-smashing video game character, as now Guinness World Records has shared that the Tomb Raider protagonist is the holder of two more admirable records.

The first is that she is regarded as the "best-selling video game heroine" to date and the second is that she has the "most magazine covers for a video game character".

Looking at the first record, GWR explains that Lara Croft's games have sold a whopping 100 million units over the years, which is enough to put "our Lady Croft way out ahead of her competition." As for the second record, it's mentioned that Lara has featured on over 2,300 magazine covers, including the Gamer's Edition of the 2026 GWR book too.

Crystal Dynamic's head of studio, Scot Amos, has commented on these records, adding: "As tremendous fans of Lara Croft, we've been so fortunate to join the Tomb Raider community on this journey throughout the years. She's been aspirational and inspirational for nearly three decades, and it's an honour to have her legacy recognized by Guinness World Records."

We're expecting more from Lara in the near future, even if Crystal Dynamics hasn't shown off much about her upcoming adventure in quite some time at this point. As per Lara's redesign, see that here.