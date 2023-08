HQ

There are plenty of really twisted operatives in Warzone 2.0, including Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, a giant (supercute) cat, and a giant Easter bunny with egg grenades in its waistband. It is now also announced that Ms. Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft, will be visiting Activision's crowded battlefield next month and this is via a small teaser posted tonight on X.

"Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty."