Lanterns will release at a similar time to Supergirl, AKA mid-2026

The new DCU's Lanterns series is on the way, and while we've still got plenty of exciting projects to look at in 2025, it does seem like it'll be one to watch the year after. Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and a mystery that unites them both.

That appears to be the main gist of the plot, according to James Gunn, who told IGN we can expect the show around the same time as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which releases in June 2026.

Speaking more about the series, Gunn said: "Chris [Mundy] and Tom [King] and Damon [Lindelof] wrote an amazing series, like an incredible series. I'm so excited for people to see this. It's very grounded, very believable, very real. The kind of things that you would never think that would be the truth about a Green Lanterns television series. And very human, adult and wonderful."

Some fans had complained Chandler would be playing an older Hal Jordan than perhaps they had expected to see, but Gunn explained that the decision for the characters' ages came as the show was being written. "And the story that they wrote fit a couple of actors who were of these ages and so that's who they cast. Those were their choices. I totally backed them up," he said.