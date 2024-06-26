Lanterns TV series is officially happening

So far we've heard a lot about the likes of Superman, Supergirl, Peacemaker, Booster Gold and Swamp Thing in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe - and now it's confirmed that Green Lantern will also be a major part of it.

A TV series called Lanterns has been given the green light (pun intended) and will be broadcast on HBO and then, one assumes, on Max. Comic book writer Tom King, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and Chris Mundy (Ozark) are confirmed to be writing the script, with the latter also assuming the role of showrunner.

Lanterns will revolve around rookie John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan who are drawn into a brutal mystery here on Earth that requires the intervention of the intergalactic police. Who will play Stewart and Jordan is unclear, as is when the series will premiere, but DC bosses Gunn and Safran comment the venture as follows:

"We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

And that certainly sounds exciting, doesn't it? By the way, we remind you that Nathan Fillion will appear in the role of another Green Lantern hero in Superman, namely Guy Gardner.