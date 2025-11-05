Lanterns release window seems to have been moved from "early 2026"

HQ

We have reported several times on Lanterns, which is the next big TV series from DCU. It has been filmed and is currently in post-production for editing and the addition of FX and other elements.

The plan was to release it in early 2026, but apparently that might not be the case. In the latest newsletter from The Hollywood Reporter, we found this comment about the final episode of Peacemaker: Season 2: "The finale will mark the last of the Gunn-verse we'll see until June's Supergirl."

Since Supergirl is being released in June next year, this contradicts the information that Lanterns will be launched in early 2026, and Green Lanterns Podcast reacted to this. They contacted The Hollywood Reporter, who claimed that the information is correct. This is not the same as an official announcement from DC movie-boss James Gunn, who has remained silent on the matter, which could indicate that the delay is real.

Thus, Lanterns does not appear to be released before Supergirl and will therefore arrive in July at the earliest, but more likely in the fall of 2026. The series has been described as "True Detective in space" and revolves around the heroes Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre). In addition, fan favorite Guy Gardner (played by Nathan Fillion, who made a splash in the same role in Superman) has been confirmed to appear.

Supergirl and Lanterns aren't the only things we'll be seeing from DCU next year, as the horror film Clayface, based on the supervillain of the same name, premieres in September.