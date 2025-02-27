Lanterns production has officially kicked off

HQ

One of the most exciting upcoming DCU projects is Lanterns, a TV series based on the Green Lantern Corps, but with a slightly unusual approach.

As we've previously reported, the series has been described as True Detective-inspired, with two Lanterns, newcomer John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), solving a murder somewhere in the American heartland. If you think that sounds unexpectedly down to earth and a novel problem for intergalactic cops - you're not alone and we can't wait to see what happens.

Now, DCU boss James Gunn confirms via Bluesky that Lanterns production is officially in full swing, and shares the first image. There's no costumes in sight, although we do catch a glimpse of a certain ring on one hand, but it's safe to say that John Stewart and Hal Jordan look exactly as they should, right?

Early next year, it's time for the premiere.