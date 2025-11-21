Lanterns on HBO officially delayed until late summer 2026

HQ

Until now, the official word has been that the DC series Lanterns would be released in early 2026, followed by Supergirl in June. But earlier this month, a report came out suggesting that the latter would actually be released sooner, which would mean that Lanterns has been delayed - something many people were anticipating since we still haven't even seen a trailer yet.

And now, unfortunately, this has been confirmed (via ComicBookMovie.com) by HBO's CEO Casey Bloys, who says that the streaming service is "eyeing an end of summer 2026 debut." So Lanterns will be pretty significantly delayed, coming about six months after it was originally supposed to.

Although we have few details, Lanterns has been described as a crossbreed of True Detective and superhero action, in which Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) are drawn into a murder investigation in the American Midwest, which turns out to have links to a greater DCU threat. We also know that Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as Guy Gardner (an antihero we saw in both Superman and Peacemaker: Season 2).

The only officially released Lanterns image yet.