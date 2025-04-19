Lanterns is described as "True Detective in space"

HQ

Humor, mystery, and magic - True Detective in space. That's roughly how HBO's upcoming big-budget series Lanterns is being described. The show follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two intergalactic cops who get pulled into a dark mystery while investigating a murder in the heartland of America.

The series' director, James Hawes, tries to be a bit more nuanced in his comparisons, but admits there are clear parallels between his show and HBO's crime drama True Detective. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawes said:

"Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in True Detective. It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think the True Detective comparison is valid."

Hawes also mentions he's found a lot of inspiration in Fargo and No Country for Old Men.

"People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in No Country for Old Men, Fargo, and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in True Detective."

It all sounds like a fascinating blend of drama, comedy, and intergalactic crime-fighting. It'll be exciting to see how they manage to tie all of that together in a stylish and coherent way.

So, what are your expectations for Lanterns? Are you hyped for the series?