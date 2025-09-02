Landslide claims over 1,000 lives in Sudan's Darfur region

HQ

The latest news on Sudan . A massive landslide in Sudan's Darfur region has wiped out an entire village, with local armed groups reporting that nearly all residents were killed, according to a rebel group that controls the area.

The disaster followed days of heavy rainfall in the Marra Mountains, leaving only one known survivor. The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, which controls the area, has appealed to the United Nations for urgent help in recovering bodies, including those of children.

Access to the site remains extremely difficult, as the remote location has no viable transport routes. The tragedy adds to the region's deep humanitarian crisis, already strained by war, famine and mass displacement. As always, stay tuned for further updates.