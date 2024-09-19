Lando Norris to represent his esports organisation at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend

HQ

There are a few different sports personalities that are involved in the world of esports. David Beckham is attached to Guild Esports, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero to KRU Esports, and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris is a founder of the Quadrant team too.

Since Quadrant will soon be looking to stamp its name on the Halo World Championship again in the coming weeks, Norris has decided to sport a Quadrant-themed helmet at this weekend's coming Singapore Grand Prix.

The helmet is regarded as the Liquid Carbon helmet and has Quadrant branding across its top, no doubt in an effort to encourage fans to check out and support the team during their competitive Halo efforts.

What do you think of Norris' new helmet design?