Lando Norris takes full responsibility of crash against McLaren teammate: "There's being stupid like I was"

After months of dominance, McLaren had one of their worst weekends imaginable in Canada, with Oscar Piastri ending fourth, behind title pursuers George Russell and Max Verstappen... while Lando Norris did not finish, as he had to retire from a collision he himself caused.

In lap 67 out of 70, Norris attempted to pass Piastri to get the fourth place. But Piasti braked late and Norris collided into the back of his car. Piastri did not receive damage, but Norris' car cot enough damage to force him to retire. He was later given a five second penalty, although it didn't affect the result as he did not finish.

Norris took all the blame for the incident: "It was all my mistake, I take full blame so I apologise to my whole team and to Oscar for attempting something like that" and added that, while he was indeed fighting for a championship, there's way to do it in "good, fair moves, and there's being stupid like I was at the end (via F1.com).