Lando Norris surpasses Oscar Piastri and takes Formula 1 lead.. by only one point!

Formula 1 gets even crazier after the Mexican Grand Prix. If one wee ago all eyes were set on Max Verstappen, now the focus has returned to McLaren... but no to Oscar Piastri, who had been leading the championship for months, but on his teammate Lando Norris, who thanks to a dominant race where he held to his pole position, and Piastri's fifth place, now leads Formula 1 standings... by only one point!

Meanwhile, Verstappen had to be content with a third place, as Charles Leclerc still wants to salvage as many points as possible for Ferrari, despite a tense duel between the two in the final laps. Leclerc reached the second place for only 0.725s! The Mexican Grand Prix also saw Ollie Bearman got a career best place, fourth position.

Formula 1 standings after Mexican Grand Prix



Lando Norris (McLaren) - 357 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 356 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 321 points

George Russell (Mercedes) - 258 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 210 points



Formula 1 will continue in two weeks, at the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 9. There are only four races remaining for the 2025 season, but enough for any of the three to claim the title this year.